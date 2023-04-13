How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6), losers of four games in a row, will host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Lightning attempt to take down the Red Wings on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Red Wings vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/25/2023
|Red Wings
|Lightning
|3-0 TB
|12/21/2022
|Red Wings
|Lightning
|7-4 DET
|12/6/2022
|Lightning
|Red Wings
|4-2 DET
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (270 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- With 237 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|79
|32
|47
|79
|47
|55
|54.5%
|David Perron
|81
|24
|32
|56
|32
|38
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|80
|20
|25
|45
|19
|12
|48.6%
|Lucas Raymond
|73
|17
|28
|45
|27
|33
|29.4%
|Andrew Copp
|81
|9
|34
|43
|43
|26
|49.9%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 16th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Lightning's 275 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|81
|31
|79
|110
|96
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|81
|48
|43
|91
|44
|50
|50.4%
|Steven Stamkos
|80
|33
|51
|84
|53
|26
|53.5%
|Alex Killorn
|81
|27
|36
|63
|54
|39
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|80
|29
|33
|62
|47
|91
|28.4%
