Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton leads Detroit with four hits, batting .143 this season with three extra-base hits.
- Maton has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Maton has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Bassitt (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
