Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .316 this season while batting .257 with three walks and two runs scored.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bassitt (1-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
