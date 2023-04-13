Matt Vierling -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .316 this season while batting .257 with three walks and two runs scored.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 7
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Bassitt (1-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
