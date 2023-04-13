Kerry Carpenter -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .231 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Carpenter has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Carpenter has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.84).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Bassitt (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his third this season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.