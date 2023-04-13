After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is hitting .235 with three walks.
  • Schoop has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (1-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
