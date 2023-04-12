(7-4) will go head to head against the (2-8) at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:07 PM ET. Currently stuck at 14 Ks, Kevin Gausman will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +220 moneyline odds to win. Toronto (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (1-1, 0.00 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

