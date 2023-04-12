Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for Detroit, with first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just six homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .292 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .201 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 30 total runs (3.0 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .265 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 15th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 7.14 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.517 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodriguez will take to the mound for the Tigers, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Rodriguez has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 5.0 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox L 14-5 Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays L 9-3 Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants - Home Joey Wentz Ross Stripling 4/15/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Boyd Anthony DeSclafani 4/16/2023 Giants - Home Matt Manning Logan Webb 4/17/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Gaddis

