Wednesday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (7-4) and the Detroit Tigers (2-8) matching up at Rogers Centre (on April 12) at 7:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (1-1) against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging three runs per game (30 total).

The Tigers have the 29th-ranked ERA (7.14) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule