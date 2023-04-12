On Wednesday, Spencer Torkelson (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has an OPS of .670, fueled by an OBP of .275 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.

In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in one game this season.

In four games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings