On Wednesday, Ryan Kreidler (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate

  • Kreidler is hitting .143 with .
  • In eight games played this season, Kreidler has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Kreidler has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Gausman (1-1) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 42nd in WHIP (1.250), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
