On Wednesday, Riley Greene (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • This year, Greene has recorded at least one hit in seven of 10 games (70.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (1-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
