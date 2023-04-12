Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .120 with a double, a home run and six walks.
- In three of nine games this season, Maton got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Maton has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (1-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 43rd in WHIP (1.250), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
