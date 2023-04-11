Tuesday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (6-4) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (2-7) at 7:07 PM (on April 11). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Blue Jays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Toronto Blue Jays will give the ball to Alek Manoah (1-0, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (1-0, 3.18 ERA).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Detroit this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 30.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (27 total, three per game).

The Tigers have the 29th-ranked ERA (6.84) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule