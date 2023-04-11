Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 10 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Manoah (1-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
