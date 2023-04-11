The Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Tuesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX is the spot to tune in to see the Hurricanes and the Red Wings go head to head.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/30/2023 Red Wings Hurricanes 3-2 DET 12/13/2022 Red Wings Hurricanes 1-0 CAR

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 260 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.

With 235 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 78 32 46 78 47 55 54.7% David Perron 79 23 31 54 30 38 18.2% Lucas Raymond 71 17 28 45 26 33 29.4% Dominik Kubalik 78 20 25 45 18 12 48.6% Andrew Copp 79 9 34 43 43 26 49.7%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 202 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 250 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 22 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players