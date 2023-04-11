Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kerry Carpenter (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .263 with three doubles and three walks.
- In three of six games this year (50.0%), Carpenter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Carpenter has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 61st, 1.548 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
