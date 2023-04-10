The Dallas Stars (44-21-14) go on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX. The Stars have won three straight games.

Red Wings vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-180) Red Wings (+155) -

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 57 games this season, and won 24 (42.1%).

Detroit has a record of 10-16, a 38.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Red Wings vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 269 (8th) Goals 235 (22nd) 212 (6th) Goals Allowed 260 (20th) 60 (9th) Power Play Goals 57 (13th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (16th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.

Over their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8 goals.

The Red Wings have scored 235 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 260 total, which ranks 20th among NHL teams.

Their -25 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

