How to Watch the Tigers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Kutter Crawford and Matthew Boyd the starting pitchers.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' five home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .290 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .199 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 26 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .260.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.0 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out just 5.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Detroit has the 29th-ranked ERA (7.20) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.543 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Boyd heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Hunter Brown
|4/4/2023
|Astros
|W 6-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|4/5/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Cristian Javier
|4/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Sale
|4/8/2023
|Red Sox
|L 14-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Houck
|4/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Kutter Crawford
|4/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Alek Manoah
|4/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kevin Gausman
|4/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Bassitt
|4/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Ross Stripling
|4/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
