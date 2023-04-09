Tigers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Sunday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (4-4) against the Detroit Tigers (2-6) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM on April 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (0-1) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd will take the ball for the Detroit Tigers.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 7, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 2-6 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (26 total, 3.3 per game).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 7.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|@ Astros
|W 7-6
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Brown
|April 4
|@ Astros
|W 6-3
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|April 5
|@ Astros
|L 8-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cristian Javier
|April 6
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Sale
|April 8
|Red Sox
|L 14-5
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
|April 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Kutter Crawford
|April 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
|April 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kevin Gausman
|April 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
|April 14
|Giants
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Ross Stripling
|April 15
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
