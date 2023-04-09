Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with nine hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452.
  • This season, Greene has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Greene has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.37 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Crawford (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
