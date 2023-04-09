Nikola Vucevic and Jaden Ivey are two players to watch when the Chicago Bulls (39-42) and the Detroit Pistons (17-64) go head to head at United Center on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Vucevic, Ivey and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons were victorious in their most recent game versus the Pacers, 122-115, on Friday. Ivey starred with 29 points, plus five boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 29 5 9 2 0 3 Killian Hayes 28 4 6 4 1 3 Cory Joseph 18 3 5 2 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey is putting up 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Killian Hayes is putting up a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is producing 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 37.5% of his shots from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.

Jalen Duren is putting up a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.2 points and 1.1 assists, making 65.1% of his shots from the floor.

Marvin Bagley III gets the Pistons 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cory Joseph is putting up 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 21.8 4.1 7.6 0.7 0.0 2.7 Killian Hayes 13.4 3.6 6.7 1.4 0.3 0.9 Jalen Duren 10.5 7.1 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.0 James Wiseman 12.3 6.5 0.7 0.1 0.5 0.1 Marvin Bagley III 12.0 4.1 1.2 0.4 0.5 0.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.