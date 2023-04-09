The Detroit Pistons (17-64) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Chicago Bulls (39-42) on Sunday, April 9 at United Center, with the opening tip at 1:00 PM ET.

The Pistons enter this game after a 122-115 win over the Pacers on Friday. Jaden Ivey scored 29 points in the Pistons' victory, leading the team.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Rodney McGruder SG Out Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1.0 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8.0 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6.0 Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle 6.7 2.8 0.8 Eugene Omoruyi SF Questionable Ankle 7.0 2.8 0.7

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine: Questionable (Knee)

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 15-18 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

The Pistons have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 107.9 points per contest, 2.8 fewer points their than season average of 110.7.

Detroit knocks down 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 35.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.2%.

The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 108.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 116.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -7.5 218.5

