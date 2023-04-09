Pistons vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (39-42) host the Detroit Pistons (17-64) in a matchup of Central Division teams at United Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Bulls are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-5.5
|-
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Pistons games have hit the over in 42 out of 81 opportunities (51.9%).
- Detroit is 37-44-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (19.5%) in those games.
- This season, Detroit has won six of its 50 games, or 12%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pistons vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|0
|0%
|113.2
|223.9
|112.2
|230.9
|227.9
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|110.7
|223.9
|118.7
|230.9
|227.5
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Pistons' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-24-0). Away, it is .500 (20-20-0).
- The Pistons score an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 24-9 against the spread and 15-18 overall.
Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|42-39
|11-6
|37-44
|Pistons
|37-44
|29-34
|42-39
Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bulls
|Pistons
|113.2
|110.7
|21
|28
|22-6
|24-9
|20-8
|15-18
|112.2
|118.7
|7
|27
|27-9
|16-8
|24-12
|8-16
