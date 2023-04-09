The Chicago Bulls (39-42) host the Detroit Pistons (17-64) in a matchup of Central Division teams at United Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Bulls are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -5.5 -

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Pistons games have hit the over in 42 out of 81 opportunities (51.9%).

Detroit is 37-44-0 against the spread this year.

The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (19.5%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has won six of its 50 games, or 12%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 0 0% 113.2 223.9 112.2 230.9 227.9 Pistons 0 0% 110.7 223.9 118.7 230.9 227.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Pistons' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-24-0). Away, it is .500 (20-20-0).

The Pistons score an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 24-9 against the spread and 15-18 overall.

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 42-39 11-6 37-44 Pistons 37-44 29-34 42-39

Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Pistons 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 22-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-9 20-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-18 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 27-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-8 24-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-16

