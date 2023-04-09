The Chicago Bulls (39-42) are welcoming in the Detroit Pistons (17-64) for a contest between Central Division foes at United Center, with a tip-off time of 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this year.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX

NBCS-CHI and BSDETX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls score 113.2 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allow 112.2 (seventh in the league) for a +84 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons have been outscored by eight points per game (posting 110.7 points per game, 28th in league, while allowing 118.7 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -652 scoring differential.

These two teams score 223.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 230.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has put together a 40-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has compiled a 36-43-2 record against the spread this season.

Pistons and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Bulls +100000 +35000 +600

