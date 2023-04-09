Kerry Carpenter -- 2-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.

Carpenter had a base hit in 16 out of 31 games last season (51.6%), with multiple hits in eight of those games (25.8%).

He hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games last season (31 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 15 .113 AVG .400 .161 OBP .456 .151 SLG .840 1 XBH 10 0 HR 6 1 RBI 9 23/1 K/BB 9/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

