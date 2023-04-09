Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (39-42) are at home in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (17-64) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Bulls are favored by 6 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Pistons vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 121 - Pistons 106
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (- 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Bulls (42-39-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 7.5% more often than the Pistons (36-44-1) this season.
- When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Chicago (8-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Detroit (27-28-1) does as the underdog (48.2%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (51.9% of the time) than Chicago and its opponents (44.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 19-15, a better record than the Pistons have put up (15-62) as moneyline underdogs.
Pistons Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Detroit is third-worst in the NBA offensively (110.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.7 points conceded).
- At 23 assists per game, the Pistons are fourth-worst in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Pistons are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.
- Detroit takes 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.2% of Detroit's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.8% are 3-pointers.
