The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 4:10 PM ET. Tanner Houck will start for Boston, aiming to shut down Jonathan Schoop and company.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit five homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .301 this season.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .201.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 21 total runs (3.0 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .257 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.0 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 6.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 6.20 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.475 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Rays L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Jeffrey Springs 4/3/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Matthew Boyd Hunter Brown 4/4/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants - Home Joey Wentz Ross Stripling

