On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In four of seven games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.57).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
