Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nick Maton -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .067 with four walks.
- Maton has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has not homered in his six games this year.
- Maton has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 5.57 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- Houck (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
