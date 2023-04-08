Nick Maton -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .067 with four walks.

Maton has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.

He has not homered in his six games this year.

Maton has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings