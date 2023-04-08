The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time in action, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.

In 16 of 31 games last year (51.6%) Carpenter got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (25.8%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 19.4% of his games in 2022 (six of 31), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter drove in a run in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 15 .113 AVG .400 .161 OBP .456 .151 SLG .840 1 XBH 10 0 HR 6 1 RBI 9 23/1 K/BB 9/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)