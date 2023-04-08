Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jonathan Schoop (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)
- Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Schoop got a hit in 76 of 131 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 11 of 131 games last year, he hit a home run (8.4%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 22.1% of his games a season ago (29 of 131), Schoop drove in a run. In six of those games (4.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He came around to score 41 times in 131 games (31.3%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.218
|AVG
|.185
|.257
|OBP
|.225
|.328
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|17
|49/9
|K/BB
|58/11
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (57.6%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (10.6%)
|21 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.6%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (22.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrendered 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
