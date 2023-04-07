The Detroit Pistons (16-64) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to end an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSDET
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -6.5 -

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Out of the Pistons' 80 games with a set total, 41 have hit the over (51.2%).
  • Detroit's ATS record is 36-44-0 this year.
  • The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.4%) in those games.
  • Detroit has a record of 6-43, a 12.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Detroit has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 0 0% 116 226.5 119.2 238 233.1
Pistons 0 0% 110.5 226.5 118.8 238 227.4

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has gone 0-10 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of the Pistons' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Detroit has performed better against the spread away (19-20-0) than at home (17-24-0) this year.
  • The Pistons' 110.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pacers allow.
  • Detroit is 12-2 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 42-38 1-3 40-40
Pistons 36-44 25-28 41-39

Pistons vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pacers Pistons
116
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
24-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-2
20-14
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-5
119.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.8
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
10-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-10
10-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-19

