At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, April 7, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-64) hope to end an 11-game losing streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSIN and BSDET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Pacers (-7) 232 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pacers (-7.5) 232.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pacers (-7) 229.5 -278 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends

  • The Pacers average 116 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 119.2 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a -259 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.
  • The Pistons put up 110.5 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.8 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -659 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.3 points per game.
  • These teams are scoring 226.5 points per game between them, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 238 points per game combined, six more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Indiana has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
  • Detroit has covered 35 times in 80 matchups with a spread this season.

Pistons and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pistons - - -
Pacers +100000 +90000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Pistons? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.