Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-64) visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) after losing 13 road games in a row. The Pacers are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pistons vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 121 - Pistons 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (- 7)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- The Pacers' .525 ATS win percentage (42-37-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .438 mark (35-44-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Indiana (1-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Detroit (22-25-1) does as the underdog (45.8%).
- Indiana's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (40 out of 80), less often than Detroit's games have (41 out of 80).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 14-62, while the Pacers are 10-7 as moneyline favorites.
Pistons Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA on offense (110.5 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.8 points allowed).
- This season the Pistons are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Pistons are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (11.4 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).
- In 2022-23, Detroit has attempted 62.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.2% of Detroit's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 28.8% have been 3-pointers.
