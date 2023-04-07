The Detroit Pistons, with Killian Hayes, take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Hayes had four points, six assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 123-108 loss against the Nets.

With prop bets available for Hayes, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.9 11.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.8 PRA 23.5 18.9 21.7 PR -- 12.7 14.9 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Killian Hayes has made 3.9 shots per game, which accounts for 9.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.0 threes per game, or 8.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hayes' Pistons average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 119.2 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 45.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have allowed 26.4 per game, 27th in the league.

The Pacers give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Killian Hayes vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 29 10 1 11 0 0 2 3/11/2023 37 17 6 13 0 1 2 10/22/2022 17 5 0 2 1 1 0

