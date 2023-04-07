The Detroit Pistons, with James Wiseman, match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 123-108 loss against the Nets, Wiseman put up 16 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Wiseman's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 10.1 13.4 Rebounds 8.5 5.9 7.1 Assists -- 0.7 0.8 PRA 23.5 16.7 21.3 PR -- 16 20.5 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Pacers

Wiseman's Pistons average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the league, allowing 119.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers are 28th in the NBA, giving up 45.2 rebounds per game.

The Pacers concede 26.4 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are 16th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

James Wiseman vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 24 18 14 1 0 3 0 3/11/2023 26 16 9 0 1 1 0

