Chris Sale and Spencer Turnbull are the scheduled starters when the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' four home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .301 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 18 total runs (three per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .251 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Tigers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has a 6.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Detroit has the 29th-ranked ERA (6.23) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.519 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Turnbull will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Rays L 12-2 Away Spencer Turnbull Zach Eflin 4/2/2023 Rays L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Jeffrey Springs 4/3/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Matthew Boyd Hunter Brown 4/4/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away - -

