The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .217 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In three of six games this season, Torkelson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this year.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings