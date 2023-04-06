Ryan Kreidler Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ryan Kreidler -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)
- Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.
- In 38.5% of his 26 games last season, Kreidler got a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went deep once out of 26 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four of 26 games last year, Kreidler picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home in six of 26 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.083
|AVG
|.278
|.150
|OBP
|.341
|.083
|SLG
|.389
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Sale (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
