Ryan Kreidler -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Kreidler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)

Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.

In 38.5% of his 26 games last season, Kreidler got a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.

He went deep once out of 26 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In four of 26 games last year, Kreidler picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He crossed home in six of 26 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 11 .083 AVG .278 .150 OBP .341 .083 SLG .389 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 11/3 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)