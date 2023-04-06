Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Riley Greene (coming off going 2-for-4 with a triple) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Astros.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has eight hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .565. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Greene will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.
- In five of six games this year (83.3%), Greene has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Greene has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
- Sale (0-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.