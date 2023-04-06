On Thursday, Riley Greene (coming off going 2-for-4 with a triple) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has eight hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .565. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 53rd in slugging.

Greene will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.

In five of six games this year (83.3%), Greene has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Greene has driven in a run in one game this season.

In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

