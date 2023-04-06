Red Wings vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Buffalo Sabres (37-32-7) take on the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-9) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B. The Sabres fell to the Florida Panthers 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-115)
|Red Wings (-105)
|6.5
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have won 24 of the 56 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Detroit has won 24 of its 56 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 36 of 77 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|270 (5th)
|Goals
|228 (22nd)
|275 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|249 (18th)
|60 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|55 (13th)
|56 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (15th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Five of Detroit's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8 goals.
- The Red Wings' 228 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have given up 3.2 goals per game, 249 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.
- Their -21 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
