The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

  • Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Schoop picked up a hit in 58.0% of his games last year (76 of 131), with more than one hit in 18 of those games (13.7%).
  • He homered in 8.4% of his games last season (131 in all), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his 131 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 4.6% of those contests (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 41 of 131 games last year (31.3%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%)
21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • Sale (0-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
