The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Schoop picked up a hit in 58.0% of his games last year (76 of 131), with more than one hit in 18 of those games (13.7%).

He homered in 8.4% of his games last season (131 in all), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his 131 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 4.6% of those contests (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 41 of 131 games last year (31.3%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .218 AVG .185 .257 OBP .225 .328 SLG .317 17 XBH 18 4 HR 7 21 RBI 17 49/9 K/BB 58/11 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 66 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%) 21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

