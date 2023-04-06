Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)
- Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 50.9% of his games last year (56 of 110), Haase had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 110 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Haase picked up an RBI in 30 of 110 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- In 31 of 110 games last year (28.2%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (8.2%) he scored more than once.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.258
|AVG
|.250
|.324
|OBP
|.290
|.478
|SLG
|.409
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|47/16
|K/BB
|50/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.9%)
|10 (17.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.9%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (30.2%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (20.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- The Red Sox will look to Sale (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
