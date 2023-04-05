Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)
- McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- McKinstry got a hit in 22 of 57 games a year ago, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He went yard in 8.8% of his games last year (five of 57), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14.0% of his games a year ago (eight of 57), McKinstry picked up an RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He came around to score 18 times in 57 games (31.6%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|31
|.232
|AVG
|.175
|.284
|OBP
|.266
|.449
|SLG
|.299
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|33
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (36.4%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (27.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Javier (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
