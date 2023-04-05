Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for Detroit, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 110 home runs ranked last in MLB last season.

The Tigers ranked 29th in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.

Detroit had a team batting average of .231 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

Detroit was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 556 total runs (3.4 per game) last season.

The Tigers had an OBP of just .287 last season, which ranked 29th in MLB.

Detroit struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.06 last year, which ranked 21st in MLB.

Detroit had a combined WHIP of 1.304 as a pitching staff, which ranked 21st in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Rodriguez to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Rays L 4-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Shane McClanahan 4/1/2023 Rays L 12-2 Away Spencer Turnbull Zach Eflin 4/2/2023 Rays L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Jeffrey Springs 4/3/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Matthew Boyd Hunter Brown 4/4/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away - -

