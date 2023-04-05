Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Astros.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)
- Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Torkelson picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 110 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (15.5%).
- He homered in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.1% of his 110 games a year ago, Torkelson drove in a run (21 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (5.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 26.4% of his games last season (29 of 110), he scored at least one run, and in eight (7.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.157
|AVG
|.247
|.254
|OBP
|.315
|.230
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|50/19
|K/BB
|49/18
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.2%)
|14 (25.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (27.3%)
|3 (5.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.1%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (23.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Javier (0-0) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.