Riley Greene -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

  • Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 72.0% of his 93 games last season, Greene had a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 93 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in five of them (5.4%), hitting a home run in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 29.0% of his games a year ago (27 of 93), Greene drove in a run. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in five contests.
  • In 39.8% of his 93 games last season, he scored (37 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 49
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%)
15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros are sending Javier (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
