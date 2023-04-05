Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)
- Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
- In 72.0% of his 93 games last season, Greene had a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 93 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in five of them (5.4%), hitting a home run in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
- In 29.0% of his games a year ago (27 of 93), Greene drove in a run. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in five contests.
- In 39.8% of his 93 games last season, he scored (37 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.338
|OBP
|.306
|.387
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|26
|52/19
|K/BB
|68/17
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (69.4%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (28.6%)
|15 (34.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (44.9%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (30.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros are sending Javier (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.