Pistons vs. Nets Injury Report Today - April 5
The Detroit Pistons (16-63) are monitoring eight players on the injury report heading into a Wednesday, April 5 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pistons are coming off of a 118-105 loss to the Heat in their most recent outing on Tuesday. The Pistons got a team-best 30 points from Jaden Ivey in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Rodney McGruder
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|5.7
|2.3
|0.9
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|12
|6.4
|0.9
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6.7
|2.8
|0.8
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable (Wrist), Ben Simmons: Out For Season (Knee)
Pistons vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and YES
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons score only two fewer points per game (110.6) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (112.6).
- Detroit has put together a 14-18 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Pistons are compiling 104.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 110.6.
- Detroit makes 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12. It shoots 35% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.
- The Pistons average 108 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in league), and concede 116.2 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).
Pistons vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-11
|218
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.