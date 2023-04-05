Pistons vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 5
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-63) will be looking to break a 10-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (43-36). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pistons vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nets (-11)
|218
|-580
|+440
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nets (-11.5)
|217.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nets (-11.5)
|218
|-588
|+425
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nets (-10.5)
|224.5
|-525
|+410
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Nets average 113.5 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 112.6 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +67 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons' -644 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 118.7 per contest (27th in league).
- These two teams score a combined 224.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams allow 231.3 points per game combined, 13.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Brooklyn has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
- Detroit is 35-42-2 ATS this season.
Pistons and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
|Nets
|+40000
|+13000
|-5882
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pistons? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.