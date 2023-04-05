On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-63) will be looking to break a 10-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (43-36). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Nets (-11) 218 -580 +440 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nets (-11.5) 217.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nets (-11.5) 218 -588 +425 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nets (-10.5) 224.5 -525 +410 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends

  • The Nets average 113.5 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 112.6 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +67 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pistons' -644 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 118.7 per contest (27th in league).
  • These two teams score a combined 224.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams allow 231.3 points per game combined, 13.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Brooklyn has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
  • Detroit is 35-42-2 ATS this season.

Pistons and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pistons - - -
Nets +40000 +13000 -5882

