Nick Maton -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)

Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

A season ago, Maton picked up at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.

He went yard in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Maton drove in a run in nine of 36 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 12 of 36 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .306 AVG .194 .400 OBP .275 .722 SLG .306 6 XBH 2 4 HR 1 15 RBI 2 13/6 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 19 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

